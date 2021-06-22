Cancel
Race on Campus: Want to Start a DEI Major? Read This First

The Chronicle of Higher Education
 17 days ago

Welcome to Race on Campus. Before protests for racial equity and against police brutality roiled the country last summer, scholars at Bentley University, in Massachusetts, were already thinking about a new field of study to offer undergraduates. Last summer’s protests and students’ increasing political activism prompted the college to make the program a reality. I spoke with two scholars who pitched the major and helped make it happen.

KOMU

First police academy on HBCU campus to hold graduation ceremony for 9 graduates

JEFFERSON CITY − Lincoln University is about to make a historic achievement as the first Black college and university to graduate its first class of the Law Enforcement Training Academy (LULETA). The program itself was established in December 2020 with the help of Governor Mike Parson. The Law Enforcement Training...
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Race on Campus: A Historically Black College Wants to Change the Face of Policing

Welcome to Race on Campus. In 2016 about 11 percent of local police officers across the country were Black, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. Lincoln University, a historically Black college in Missouri, wants to change that with what is thought to be the first police academy housed at an HBCU. Our Katherine Mangan writes here about how the new program aims to build trust in officers among marginalized racial groups.
Collegesthecountyline.net

On Campus

• Two local students were named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire: Samuel Downing of…. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Race on Campus: The Racial Climate at UNC

Welcome to Race on Campus. Last week our Sarah Brown interviewed nine faculty and staff members at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — most of them Black, Indigenous, or Latino/a. She wanted to understand how they were experiencing the fallout from Nikole Hannah-Jones’s tenure case. In this week’s newsletter, she shares some details that didn’t make it into that story.
Normal, ILillinoisstate.edu

Rivadeneyra appointed associate dean for Academic Programs and Student Success

The College of Arts and Sciences has announced that Dr. Rocio Rivadeneyra, associate professor of psychology and interim chair of the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, has been appointed associate dean for Academic Programs and Student Success, effective July 1, 2021. “We are delighted to have Dr. Rocio Rivadeneyra...
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Why, Post-Pandemic, Your Campus Needs More ‘Super Courses’

This article is excerpted from a new Chronicle special report, “The Future of Teaching: How the Classroom Is Being Transformed,” available in the Chronicle Store. One of the biggest lessons of a year defined by upheaval on social, health, and economic grounds is that students are hungry for courses that tackle big issues. Responding to that demand is not just savvy for your institution’s finances and marketing, it’s good for your students and faculty members, too.
Collegesthe University of Delaware

UD welcomes nationwide graduate math students

A research study that considered the ways popular cultural images of math and mathematicians influence the relationship that young people form with the subject found that students believe mathematicians lack social skills and have no personal lives outside of math. Though the report, “Mathematical Images and Identities: Education, Entertainment, Social Justice,” was based on a survey of students in the United Kingdom, George Mason University graduate student Wyatt Rush admits that similar perceptions exist on this side of the Atlantic Ocean and were on his mind when he headed to the University of Delaware to participate in the 16th annual Graduate Student Mathematical Modeling Camp (GSMMC) followed by the 37th annual workshop on Mathematical Problems in Industry (MPI).
Charitiesaccountingtoday.com

Deloitte Foundation partners with Ohio State University for diversity scholarship

The Deloitte Foundation has announced a need-based scholarship fund to aid with tuition costs for diverse students who are pursuiing professional services careers, in collaboration with Ohio State University and its Max M. Fisher College of Business. A fund of $180,000 was raised through contributions from Deloitte professionals who are...
CollegesPosted by
TiffinOhio.net

GOP furor over ‘critical race theory’ hits college campuses

Professors say the Republican crusade to root out “critical race theory” is taking a toll on college campuses around the nation — places where academic freedom is supposed to encourage thought, discussion and analysis. Much of the “critical race theory” uproar to date has centered on teaching in K-12 schools....
CollegesDaily Trojan

USC appoints new IYA dean

Thanassis Rikakis will serve as dean of Iovine and Young Academy, Provost Charles Zukoski announced in a communitywide email Thursday. Rikakis will start Aug. 23 and act as the school’s second dean since its establishment in 2013. Erica Muhl, founding executive director of IYA who formerly occupied the role of inaugural dean, now serves as President of the Berklee College of Music since July 1.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Starting on college campuses, pro-lifers will be canceled next

“Cancel culture” is a fixture of today’s society, claiming activists and heterodox professors as its victims. Now, we can expect our national institutions to cancel pro-lifers next. Established institutions have been pressured into deplatforming right-wing figures and conservatives. As the Washington Examiner's Robert Schmad wrote this week, high-profile conservatives have...
CollegesCampus News

From the Publisher: Fall will be starting over for Campus News

Campus News began about a dozen years ago. Before that, I was advising a student newspaper at one campus of a three-campus community college – really doing everything but the writing – for $7000 a year, and I’d said to the administrator in charge of our budget – hey, if we expand to the other two campuses, I really could grow this thing. Maybe then I could get a raise. But, of course, that would require endless committee meetings, a Last Supper style gathering around a big oaken table – pass the mystery meat wrap, please, and maybe a juice box, thank you – each of the 12 Apostles of the Administration who each earned six figures – endlessly deciding on the fate of a little black-and-white quarter-fold paper, written by kids who barely got out of high school.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

‘A Place That Was Built For Us’: How Howard U. Landed Nikole Hannah-Jones

In mid-May, the fraught fight over Nikole Hannah-Jones’s tenure at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill spilled into public view. Shortly after that, the Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist had her first conversation with Wayne A.I. Frederick, president of Howard University. The conversation set in motion a...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Lenny Schumacher

Lipscomb University students start the campus's first ALPFA chapter

NASHVILLE, TN — On June 16, 2021 Lipscomb University has announced that it will start another chapter of the Association of Latino Professionals For America or ALPFA. Lipscomb's ALPFA will be led by eight undergraduate and graduate business students, namely Sebastian Salazar, Bianka Gavidia, Zuriel Godinez, Chelsea Millon, Daniel Kotula, Citlali Lopez, Freddy Foster and Esteban Gonzalez. They have met virtually this summer to establish the ALPFA and already planned the guest speakers, workshops and networking opportunities for events to promote professionalism for the 2020-21 school year.
Georgia Statenique.net

Tech Alumni Named first Black GSU President

Last month, Georgia State University announced that their university president, Mark Becker, will be stepping down as president, with M. Brian Blake replacing him. Blake is an Institute alumni, having graduated in 1994 with a degree in electrical engineering, and later received his masters from Mercer, and PhD from George Mason University.
Chapel Hill, NCCourier News

Black students, faculty: UNC needs self-examination on race

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — When the University of North Carolina first declined to vote on granting tenure to journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, kicking off a protracted battle marked by allegations of racism and conservative backlash over her work examining the legacy of slavery, Black students and faculty at UNC saw yet another example of the institution's failure to welcome and support scholars and students of color.

