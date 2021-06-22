Race on Campus: Want to Start a DEI Major? Read This First
Welcome to Race on Campus. Before protests for racial equity and against police brutality roiled the country last summer, scholars at Bentley University, in Massachusetts, were already thinking about a new field of study to offer undergraduates. Last summer's protests and students' increasing political activism prompted the college to make the program a reality. I spoke with two scholars who pitched the major and helped make it happen.