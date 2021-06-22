Race on Campus: Want to Start a DEI Major? Read This First

Campus News began about a dozen years ago. Before that, I was advising a student newspaper at one campus of a three-campus community college – really doing everything but the writing – for $7000 a year, and I’d said to the administrator in charge of our budget – hey, if we expand to the other two campuses, I really could grow this thing. Maybe then I could get a raise. But, of course, that would require endless committee meetings, a Last Supper style gathering around a big oaken table – pass the mystery meat wrap, please, and maybe a juice box, thank you – each of the 12 Apostles of the Administration who each earned six figures – endlessly deciding on the fate of a little black-and-white quarter-fold paper, written by kids who barely got out of high school.