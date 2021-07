The Merc at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater is opening its doors to the public after an extra-long intermission as a result of the global pandemic. Temecula’s theater team has been working behind the scenes to reopen all its performance spaces safely and responsibly with live performances beginning July 3 at The Merc. The City of Temecula, along with local producers, offer an array of performances for the entire family at The Merc & Courtyard, 42051 Main Street. Performances will resume on Temecula Theater’s Main Stage in September with “Mamma Mia!” presented once again by the Temecula Valley Players Sept. 2 through 19. TCSD President and Council Member Zak Schwank stated, “The City of Temecula thanks you for your patience and patronage as we welcome you, our Temecula.