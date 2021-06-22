Montana Office of Public Instruction hosting virtual summit

HELENA – The Montana Office of Public Instruction will be hosting a Montana Education Virtual Summit on Thursday, June 24 and Friday, June 25. Speakers at the event will include world renown educators and authors, such as Dr. Yong Zhao, Dr. Dan Popov, and Dr. Peter Liljedahl. The summit will also feature breakout sessions that offer Montana educators the opportunity to discuss implementation of required plans under the U.S. Department of Education’s (USED) guidance for use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, as well as big picture topics like state assessments and social emotional learning.