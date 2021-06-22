Dairy brand Icelandic Provisions has now launched Oatmilk Skyr (a cultured dairy product similar to yogurt), a first-of-its-kind product made with oatmilk from naturally irrigated oats grown in the Nordic Region. Developed in partnership with MS Iceland Dairies, Iceland’s oldest cooperative of family-run dairy farms, Icelandic Provisions Oatmilk Skyr is made with 1,000 year-old traditional skyr-making methods and heirloom Icelandic cultures, cultivated to grow in a nondairy environment for the first time. Each cup of the oatmilk skyr features four cups of oatmilk, while other nondairy yogurts use just two or three cups, resulting in skyr with 10 grams of protein and lower in sugar, at 8 to 9 grams for the flavored SKUs, than other dairy options. Additionally, the product contains no artificial ingredients, preservatives, starches or gums. Icelandic Provisions Oatmilk Skyr is available in six flavors: Plain (17.6-ounce multiserve container); Vanilla Bean (17.6 ounces and 5-ounce single-serve cup); Mango Passionfruit (5 ounces); Raspberry (5 ounces); Mixed Berry (5 ounces), made with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries; and Cold Brew Coffee (5 ounces), created in partnership with Te & Kaffi, a family-run Icelandic coffee roaster. The suggested retail price is $1.99 for the single-serve cup and $5.99 for the 17.6-ounce multiserve container.