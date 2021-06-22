Council on Aging visiting Fort Peck, going to a play

BARRE, Vt. (June 22, 2021) – Central Vermont Council on Aging (CVCOA) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Mandeville of East Hardwick, Vermont as its new Executive Director. An experienced senior-level leader, John has served for the last eleven years as Executive Director of the Lamoille Economic Development Corp., Morrisville, Vermont one of 12 Regional Development Corporations in the state. John will succeed outgoing Executive Director, Beth Stern who resigned from CVCOA in October 2020, as well as Jeanne Kern and Davoren Carr who have served as Interim Co-Executive Directors since November of 2020. John will assume his responsibilities on July 6, 2021.