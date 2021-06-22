Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Council on Aging visiting Fort Peck, going to a play

By Heidi Weber
kxlo-klcm.com
 17 days ago

Kim Haynes with Council on Aging was recently in the studio. They are going to a play at Fort Peck, and she gives the details. For more information, call the Council on Aging at 535-7486 or visit their website at fccoa.net.

kxlo-klcm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peck#The Council On Aging
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicswoburnma.gov

Woburn Council on Aging Board

Notice: The next Woburn Council on Aging Board Meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Meeting Room at 144 School Street. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. AGENDA FOR JULY 6, 2021. Committee Reports. Transportation Report. Outreach Report. Director’s Report. Status of...
Fort Dodge, IAyourfortdodge.com

Productive Night For Fort Dodge City Council Monday

Monday was a productive night for the Fort Dodge City Council. The Council got an update on the broadband project, as a time line was laid out. The council is set to hold a public hearing on July 12th, regarding financing the system. The project has an estimated price tag of $32 million to build and start the system. The proposed timeline or the broadband utility being operational is between March and June of 2023.
Walpole, MAWicked Local

Walpole Council on Aging announces summer hours, programs

The Walpole Council on Aging recently announced its new summer hours. For July and August, the South Street Center will stay open until 8 p.m. Tuesdays and close at noon on Fridays. Coinciding with Town Hall’s operating hours, this schedule will allow the center to take advantage of early evening cooler weather on the patio, provide an opportunity to introduce the center to those who may still be working during the day, and to offer more programming flexibility in general.
Elkhart County, INPosted by
The Elkhart Truth

Council on Aging appoints board member

ELKHART — The Council on Aging of Elkhart County Inc. has appointed a new member to its board of directors. “We are excited to welcome Sharon Hirstein, a very talented individual, to our board as we take our organization to the next level to meet the needs of the growing senior population in Elkhart County,” said Council on Aging CEO David Toney. “Mrs. Hirstein’s extensive experience in business and community service along with her passion for serving seniors will be instrumental in our success meeting the growing need.”
Fort Wayne, INInside Indiana Business

Visit Fort Wayne Hires Sales Director

Visit Fort Wayne has hired Nicolle Campbell as sales director in its group sales department. She most recently served as director of sales at The Bradley and previously served as special events manager at Clyde Theatre/Club Room at the Clyde. Campbell holds a bachelor's degree from IUPUI Fort Wayne.
Fort Collins, CORocky Mountain Collegian

Fort Collins City Council passes immigration legal defense fund

The Fort Collins City Council passed ordinance No. 64 on second reading with a vote of 5-2 during a meeting on July 6, appropriating $150,000 from reserved funds to finance a pilot program for immigration legal defense. The ordinance was amended during this second reading to be $150,000 instead of...
Gladwin County, MIGladwin County Record

Gladwin County Council on Aging adds new service vehicles

The Council on Aging, Gladwin County has added three new 2021 Chevrolet Equinox’s to their fleet of service vehicles. Two of the Equinox’s will be used to deliver meals in Gladwin and Beaverton as part of the Home Delivered Meals (Meals on Wheels) program. The purchase of these meal delivery vehicles was possible thanks to a grant from the Charles J. Strosacker Foundation.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Council ponders, where should monument go?

NEW ULM — The location of a Vietnam Veterans memorial monument is the source of controversy for the city. Recently, the city received a donation from an anonymous donor for the creation and installation of a Vietnam Veterans memorial to be installed in German Park near the American flag. The...
Blackfoot, IDPost Register

Blackfoot City Council gives go-ahead on construction

BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot City Council met on Tuesday for their monthly council meeting with an agenda that they tackled quickly. Mayor Marc Carroll would call the meeting officially to order turning the time over to City Treasurer Grahm Anderson. Anderson announced that he would be presenting the fiscal year...
Sherborn, MAWicked Local

Programs with the Sherborn Council on Aging for July

The Sherborn Council on Aging has a new website. Please bookmark it and check it often. The new site is https://sherborncoa.org/. We're bringing back the Pool Party. Join us for a dip in the pool and lunch provided by the COA. Location will be sent upon registration. RSVP to coaprograms@sherbornma.org.
Chatham County, NCThe Sanford Herald

Zoom party set for Chatham's Council on Aging 47th year

The Chatham County Council on Aging will mark its 47th anniversary as a nonprofit on Thursday with a celebration via Zoom. Performances are scheduled by Rissi Palmer, the first African-American woman to chart a country song since 1987, according to a release form the Council on Aging. Her debut single...
Fort Walton Beach, FLcrestviewbulletin.com

Fort Walton Beach revives Youth Council, now accepting applicants

FORT WALTON BEACH — Applications are now being accepted for students interested in serving on the city’s revived Youth Council. The city first established a Youth Council in 2007, but it was dissolved two years later because of a lack of participation. In early June, however, the City Council adopted a resolution to re-establish it so students in Fort Walton Beach can participate in city government, take an active role in shaping the city’s future and become community leaders.
Advocacytheweektoday.com

Marion Council on Aging July events calendar

MARION — In addition to regular scheduled programming, the Marion Council on Aging will be holding several special events in July and August. On Friday July 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. the Artisans of Dexter Beach, an eclectic group of amateur and professional artists, will present their work at the community center.
South Hadley, MAsouthhadley.org

Council on Aging Announces 2021 Farmer's Market Coupon Program

WestMass ElderCare is proud to participate, in partnership with South Hadley Council on Aging, in the 2021 Farmer's Market Coupon Program for low-income elders sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources and the Executive Office of Elder Affairs. The Coupon Program provides coupons for elders in Massachusetts to redeem for locally grown produce at participating farmer's markets across the state. This year the benefit level per elder is $25 per elder.
Burlington, VTVTDigger

Central Vermont Council on Aging appoints John Mandeville as new executive director

BARRE, Vt. (June 22, 2021) – Central Vermont Council on Aging (CVCOA) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Mandeville of East Hardwick, Vermont as its new Executive Director. An experienced senior-level leader, John has served for the last eleven years as Executive Director of the Lamoille Economic Development Corp., Morrisville, Vermont one of 12 Regional Development Corporations in the state. John will succeed outgoing Executive Director, Beth Stern who resigned from CVCOA in October 2020, as well as Jeanne Kern and Davoren Carr who have served as Interim Co-Executive Directors since November of 2020. John will assume his responsibilities on July 6, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy