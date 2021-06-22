Ortega Street Taco Crockpot Seasoning Mixes

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOrtega Street Taco Crockpot Seasoning Mixes were created to make it easy for consumers to achieve street taco flavors at home. The line is available in three varieties: Barbacoa, a savory, spicy and smoky flavor created to accompany beef; Carnitas, inspired by the taste of food truck-style tacos and offering garlic, onion and traditional Tex-Mex flavors that combine well with pork; and Al Pastor, featuring savory spices and sweet citrus and pineapple to add zest to chicken or pork. Each seasoning mix pairs with one of Ortega’s Street Taco Sauces. Consumers just add the mix, their preferred taco meat and water to Crockpot and let it cook. A 1-ounce packet of any variety retails for a suggested $1.99.

