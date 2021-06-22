Roll Up Your Sleeve for a Free COVID-19 Vaccine Tomorrow at Foley Fun Days

My wife and I accepted long ago that our fur baby Rosie will never be the Minnesota dog we'd hoped she'd be. A couple years ago -- shortly after we'd adopted her -- we brought Rosie on a family vacation to Clear Lake, Iowa. We stayed at a house on the lake and spent several days floating and boating. That was Rosie's first time at or near water, and we had really hoped she'd take to it. She didn't. We threw her ball -- her favorite toy -- in the water hoping she'd fetch it; she wouldn't. We'd float and coax her to come join us; she'd run along the shore and bark for us to come back.