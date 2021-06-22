Cancel
Strengthening our national holidays

By BILL CRANE Syndicated columnist
Brunswick News
 17 days ago

The number of U.S. national holidays tends to matter more to those of us who meet and make payrolls — and citizens who routinely find it more and more difficult actually reaching a human being when dealing with a local, state or federal government agency or bureaucracy. Though I strongly...

thebrunswicknews.com
PoliticsDaily Journal

Our nation’s independence

Note: Jason Smith's column was submitted before Independence Day. This July 4, America will mark its 245th birthday. The freedom and liberty that our Founding Fathers envisioned have become pillars of not only our society, but for countries around the globe. The Declaration of Independence boldly declares that all of us are born with God-given rights, and that no one can take those away from us. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” Americans have always been able to come together to recognize that whatever our differences, we can all be grateful for a country whose founding principle is working towards freedom and equality.
SocietyFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Native Americans deserve national holiday

Native Americans deserve their own national holiday. Thank you to Donnie Johnston for bringing to light a recommendation for a holiday tribute to Native Americans [“U.S. needs holiday to honor Native Americans,” June 26]. When I read the book “Bury my Heart at Wounded Knee” by Dee Brown in the...
PoliticsWeirton Daily Times

The spirit of our nation

We cannot describe the spirit of freedom any better than those who created the document which led the nation toward the actions which we celebrate today. When, in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bonds which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the laws of nature and of nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
Grocery & Supermaketkrwc1360.com

National Holiday Observed Today for Independence Day

Though the festivities of the long 4th of July weekend are now behind us, today is the official federal observance of Independence Day. That means federal, state, county and city offices are closed today. There is no mail service today, and post offices are closed. Most libraries are also closed.
PoliticsSun Chronicle

Our View: The hope of a nation

If you thought that an election that saw a firm majority elect a new president, give him a mandate and their hopes for the future would result in a calmer, less angry, and happier nation ... Well, welcome to July 4, 2021, in the United States of America. Or should...
ReligionLongview News-Journal

Tinsley: Our nation and prayer

In 1787 the future of the fledgling United States hung in the balance. The Articles of Confederation that had been adopted at the end of the American Revolution had proven inadequate. It appeared that the union between the individual states would soon disintegrate and the American experiment would be short-lived.
Festivalsouthernminn.com

National holidays reflect on America’s positive history

We are in a unique time when we have three national holidays in about a month’s time. Each holiday reflects on the positive history of human rights progress in the United States of America. Memorial Day, the last Monday of May, has been an America tradition since the close of...
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

TASCA invites you to celebrate the birth of our nation

Tyler Area Senior Citizens Association will host a patriotic celebration in honor of Independence Day. On Friday, TASCA will host the event to honor veterans and active members of the military. The evening will feature live music, a tribute to the military and quotes from America’s founding fathers. Hamburgers and...
PoliticsLompoc Record

Ron Colone: A birthday wish for our nation

At the beginning of the pandemic, when events started getting canceled and everything started shutting down — March of 2020 — a lot of people predicted that we would not be resuming normal activities until the latter half of 2021. It seemed like such a long stretch of time to consider, and an arbitrary prediction, too, but here we are and it’s July, which begins the latter half of 2021, and we’re just now starting to get back to normal. So I guess they were right.
PoliticsThe Post and Courier

Editorial: The document that launched our nation — and today's holiday

Nearly all Americans have heard of the Declaration of Independence; they've probably seen reproductions of the original, penned on parchment. Fewer have read it — and far fewer have read it recently. The document lists many grievances now largely forgotten (criticism of King George III for restricting trade and immigration...
SocietyHerald Tribune

Our great nation still faces challenges

This weekend America marks its 245th birthday. Hard to believe it’s been 45 years since this nation with great fanfare celebrated its bicentennial – and in just five years we will have the chance to observe its 250th. Coming out of nearly 18 months of a pandemic that has taken more than 600,000 American lives, this holiday has a slightly different feel from past celebrations.
PoliticsDouglas County Sentinel

Murphy: Our newest holiday can bury the past

Juneteenth is now a federal holiday, and the news leaves me with conflicting emotions. I’m pleased, yet irritated. Cliffs Notes on Juneteenth provide context: On June 19, 1865, Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to spread the news to enslaved Blacks that the Civil War was over. Slavery was no more. The sad truth was word didn’t reach those 250,000 slaves in Texas for 2 1/2 years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. In other words, those enslavers got 30 more months of free labor while their state remained in the Confederacy.
PoliticsTexarkana Gazette

IN OUR VIEW | Independence Day: Our great nation celebrates 245 years

Today is Independence Day — the Fourth of July — when we celebrate the founding of this great nation we call the United States of America. It was on July 4, 1776, that the Second Continental Congress, meeting in Philadelphia, approved the final wording of the Declaration of Independence. Actually,...
MusicBrunswick News

The Star-Spangled facts about our national anthem

On September 14, 1814, Francis Scott Key penned “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Set to the British tune “To Anacreon in Heaven,” “The Star-Spangled Banner” is inarguably one of the most difficult national anthems to sing. The backdrop of the song was the British attack on Baltimore during the War of 1812....
Warwick, RIprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Sweeney: First responders deserve honor of a national holiday

Bob Sweeney is president of RES Associates in Warwick. While we watch the work of first responders after the devastating collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, there are still efforts to defund and marginalize our law-enforcement services. They are being maligned, assaulted, and even have had their vehicles and police stations set afire.
Politicsbluemountaineagle.com

Farmer's Fate: A symbol of national unity

We celebrated National Flag Week last month! An entire week devoted to flying our beautiful Stars and Stripes. Instead of thinking about the things that divide us, it delights me that we have an entire week set aside for us to think about the things that unite us: our national anthem, the Constitution, our flag.
PoliticsRichmond.com

Marsha Mercer column: Time to retire the national anthem?

To celebrate the new Juneteenth federal holiday, Vanessa Williams sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the end of the “A Capitol Fourth” Independence Day concert in Washington. “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is known as the Black national anthem, so, naturally, critics blasted the singer-actress as well as broadcaster...
Nashville, TNWTVF

American Independence

WTVF-NASHVILLE — The month of July brings the celebration of America’s Independence Day. But 245 years after it was proclaimed by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, what is the status of our Declaration of Independence, especially after a pandemic, economic challenges, racial unrest, and an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol?

