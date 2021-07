Derbyshire [UK], July 5 (ANI): Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that one needs to do the right things in order to play international cricket for his country. His remark comes after there have been talks of Amir coming out of international retirement to play cricket again for Pakistan. During the Pakistan Super League (PSL), PCB CEO Wasim Khan had gone to Amir's place to talk about his retirement from the game.