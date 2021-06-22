Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

By United Press International
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wK4HU_0abeuaD600
French and Nazi leaders prepare to sign the second armistice at Compiègne, France, at Ferdinand Foch's Railway Car on June 22, 1949. File Photo courtesy of German armed forces

Today is Tuesday, June 22, the 173rd day of 2021 with 192 to follow.

The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Saturn and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include English adventure novelist H. Rider Haggard in 1856; German novelist Erich Remarque in 1898; bank robber John Dillinger in 1903; baseball Hall of Fame member Carl Hubbell in 1903; movie director Billy Wilder in 1906; author/aviator Anne Morrow Lindbergh in 1906; Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in 1933 (age 88); singer/actor Kris Kristofferson in 1936 (age 85); filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami in 1940; TV journalist Ed Bradley in 1941; news commentator Brit Hume in 1943 (age 78); writer Octavia Butler in 1947; basketball Hall of Fame member Pete Maravich in 1947; rock musician Todd Rundgren in 1948 (age 73); Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in 1949 (age 72); actor Meryl Streep in 1949 (age 72); actor Lindsay Wagner in 1949 (age 72); actor Graham Greene in 1952 (age 69); pop singer Cyndi Lauper in 1953 (age 68); actor Freddie Prinze in 1954; actor Tracy Pollan in 1960 (age 61); activist Erin Brockovich in 1960 (age 61); basketball Hall of Fame member Clyde Drexler in 1962 (age 59); actor Amy Brenneman in 1964 (age 57); writer Dan Brown in 1964 (age 57); television host Carson Daly in 1973 (age 48); singer Dinah Jane Hansen in 1997 (age 24).

On this date in history:

In 1918, an empty troop train rear-ended the Hagenbeck-Wallace Circus train in Ivanhoe, Ind., killing 53 circus performers and many animals. The circus train had stopped to fix its brakes.

In 1940, France fell to Germany in World War II. Nazi and French leaders signed the second armistice at Compiègne, France, in Ferdinand Foch's Railway Car.

In 1941, Germany invaded the Soviet Union.

In 1973, U.S. President Richard Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed a pledge to try to avoid nuclear war.

In 1977, former U.S. Attorney General John Mitchell entered a federal prison for Watergate crimes. He was released for medical reasons 19 months later.

In 2011, reputed former Boston crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger, indicted in 19 homicides, was captured in Santa Monica, Calif., ending a 16-year manhunt. Bulger was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2012, accused child-molester Jerry Sandusky, a former Penn State assistant football coach, was convicted on 45 sex-abuse charges. He was sentenced to up to 60 years in prisoned and died in 2018.

In 2019, a seven-story building under construction in Cambodia collapsed, killing two dozen construction workers sleeping inside.

A thought for the day: "You can't get spoiled if you do your own ironing." -- American actor Meryl Streep

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
138K+
Followers
35K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clyde Drexler
Person
Pete Maravich
Person
Todd Rundgren
Person
Dan Brown
Person
Leonid Brezhnev
Person
Amy Brenneman
Person
Cyndi Lauper
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Erin Brockovich
Person
Billy Wilder
Person
Brit Hume
Person
Ferdinand Foch
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Tracy Pollan
Person
Abbas Kiarostami
Person
Jerry Sandusky
Person
Jerry Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upi Almanac#Mercury#Neptune#Cancer#German#Baseball Hall Of Fame#D Calif#Basketball Hall Of Fame#Nazi#French#Soviet#Penn State#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Country
Germany
Related
MLBPonca City News

Today in History

Body Today is the 188th day of 2021 and the 18th day of summer. TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1898, the United States annexed Hawaii as a U.S. territory. In 1954, Elvis Presley made his radio debut as his single “That’s All Right” was broadcast by Memphis radio station WHBQ. In 1981,...
TV & Videosmetv.com

In Memoriam: Remembering the TV stars we lost in 2021

We said goodbye to favorites from The Rifleman, The Love Boat, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and more. As we reach the midway point of the year, we want to take a moment to reflect upon the beloved television talents that have passed away in 2021. Over the past six...
POTUSWashington Times

Tucker Carlson, the ratings king

Fox News prime-time host Tucker Carlson may be in the news himself on occasion — or subject to stinging remarks from assorted critics and rivals. Mr. Carlson simply carries on, however, a steady force on both Fox News and Fox Nation, the network’s on-demand streaming service. He has a new...
Politicsrecordargusnews.com

THE WORLD ALMANAC DATA BANK

Today is the 184th day of 2021 and the 14th day of summer. TODAY’S HISTORY In 1775, George Washington assumed command of the Continental Army. In 1844, the last two confirmed great auk specimens were killed on the island of Eldey, off the coast of Iceland. In 1863, an assault by Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Confederate forces percent known as […]
TV ShowsEssence

Actress Suzzanne Douglas Dead At 64

Douglas was known for her roles in a number of movies and TV shows in the '90s including Tap, The Parent 'Hood, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Suzzanne Douglas, known for her leading role in the Robert Townsend sitcom The Parent ‘Hood has passed away at the age of 64.
Books & LiteratureRed Bluff Daily News

The memoir pandemic

I figured that nine months after the pandemic began, sheltered and cooped up Americans would be creating a baby boom. It never happened. In California, for example, births in 2021 are expected to be about 50,000 fewer than in 2020. There was, however, a boom in books. According to Publishers...
Madison, WIwortfm.org

Joan Steinau Lester, “Loving Before Loving: A Marriage In Black And White”

Madison authors, topics, book events and publisher. Stu Levitan welcomes the social justice activist, educator, award-winning columnist, and author Joan Steinau Lester. Her memoir Loving Before Loving: A Marriage in Black and White is just out from our very good friends at the University of Wisconsin Press. Along with her Madison publisher, Joan also could have joined us as a Madison author, with a Ph D from the fabled UW history department; but, for reasons we’ll discuss, she was unable to accept the department’s offer.
Celebritieswclk.com

Laurel Wamsley

Laurel Wamsley is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She reports breaking news for NPR's digital coverage, newscasts, and news magazines, as well as occasional features. She was also the lead reporter for NPR's coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. Wamsley got her start at NPR as...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Webby Awards: Dwayne Johnson, Ava DuVernay, Anthony Fauci Among Honorees. The winners and special achievement honorees for the 2021 Webbys have been announced. Honorees include Dwayne Johnson, Ava DuVernay, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Riz Ahmed, Andra Day, Yara Shahidi and…. Digital. May 18, 2021 12:07 pm. By. Oscars Snubs: Chadwick Boseman,...
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

On This Day: 'Forrest Gump' opens in U.S. theaters

July 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1854, the Republican Party was formally established at a meeting in New York City. In 1885, French bacteriologist Louis Pasteur inoculated a human being for rabies for the first time -- a boy, who had been bitten by a dog. The youngster didn't develop rabies.
POTUSWashington Post

Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

1 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices. 2 MALIBU RISING (Ballantine, $28). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. An end-of-summer party is the backdrop for the story of four famous siblings trying to reckon with their upbringing.
Lifestylekduz.com

KDUZ Birthdays – July 8th

If you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. Pharmacist & inventor John Pemperton (Coca-Cola) was born on this date in 1831. John D. Rockefeller, financier, philanthropist, founder of Standard Oil was born on this date in 1839. Nelson Rockefeller, U.S. vice...
MoviesBoston Herald

Stephen Schaefer’s Hollywood & Mine

Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson’s ‘Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),’ a film about the 1969 Harlem Cultural festival, has gotten raves [100% Audience Score, Rotten Tomatoes]. Although a directorial feature debut, ‘Summer of Soul’ manages to be so much more than a sit back and enjoy the show movie. Sure, this ‘show’ boasts an incredible lineup: Stevie Wonder, then just 19, in an amazing drum solo that kickstarts the picture, the interracial San Francisco-based Sly and The Family Stone, the high priestess of jazz, soul and civil rights at the piano Nina Simone, Mahalia Jackson (her generation’s great, greatest gospel singer, immortalized in ‘Imitation of Life’) and Mavis Staples in a gospel duet for the ages, B.B. King, Ray Barreto, Gladys Knight and the Pips and The Fifth Dimension . This was a time of change, the summer, we hear, ‘when the Negro died and Black emerged.’ The footage, six Sunday free concerts in a Harlem park, had not been seen for 50 years.
Celebritiesmiamitimesonline.com

Vanessa Williams honored Juneteenth on July 4

When Vanessa Williams hosted this year’s televised Capitol Fourth celebration, she not only honored the nation’s traditional independence day, but also the country’s newly designated holiday – Juneteenth. Williams, who was the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America, sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the Black...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Jeff Daniels Narrating New ‘9/11’ Documentary For Apple

Apple is producing 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room, a new documentary special that tells the story of 9/11 through the eyes of the Presidency by gaining unprecedented access to the key decision makers who responded for the nation. Narrated by Jeff Daniels, the doc recounts the 12 hours after the strike on that momentous day, offering rare and unique insight into the dilemmas of decision making against the clock, as those involved provide intimate, revealing, and heartfelt details for the first time.
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Friday, June 25, 2021

Today is Friday, June 25, the 176th day of 2021 with 189 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Saturn and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include Spanish architect...
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Saturday, June 26, 2021

Today is Saturday, June 26, the 177th day of 2021 with 188 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Saturn and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include reputed baseball...
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Monday, June 28, 2021

Today is Monday, June 28, the 179th day of 2021 with 186 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Saturn and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include Pope Paul...

Comments / 0

Community Policy