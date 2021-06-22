UPI Almanac for Tuesday, June 22, 2021

French and Nazi leaders prepare to sign the second armistice at Compiègne, France, at Ferdinand Foch's Railway Car on June 22, 1949. File Photo courtesy of German armed forces

Today is Tuesday, June 22, the 173rd day of 2021 with 192 to follow.

The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Saturn and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include English adventure novelist H. Rider Haggard in 1856; German novelist Erich Remarque in 1898; bank robber John Dillinger in 1903; baseball Hall of Fame member Carl Hubbell in 1903; movie director Billy Wilder in 1906; author/aviator Anne Morrow Lindbergh in 1906; Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., in 1933 (age 88); singer/actor Kris Kristofferson in 1936 (age 85); filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami in 1940; TV journalist Ed Bradley in 1941; news commentator Brit Hume in 1943 (age 78); writer Octavia Butler in 1947; basketball Hall of Fame member Pete Maravich in 1947; rock musician Todd Rundgren in 1948 (age 73); Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in 1949 (age 72); actor Meryl Streep in 1949 (age 72); actor Lindsay Wagner in 1949 (age 72); actor Graham Greene in 1952 (age 69); pop singer Cyndi Lauper in 1953 (age 68); actor Freddie Prinze in 1954; actor Tracy Pollan in 1960 (age 61); activist Erin Brockovich in 1960 (age 61); basketball Hall of Fame member Clyde Drexler in 1962 (age 59); actor Amy Brenneman in 1964 (age 57); writer Dan Brown in 1964 (age 57); television host Carson Daly in 1973 (age 48); singer Dinah Jane Hansen in 1997 (age 24).

On this date in history:

In 1918, an empty troop train rear-ended the Hagenbeck-Wallace Circus train in Ivanhoe, Ind., killing 53 circus performers and many animals. The circus train had stopped to fix its brakes.

In 1940, France fell to Germany in World War II. Nazi and French leaders signed the second armistice at Compiègne, France, in Ferdinand Foch's Railway Car.

In 1941, Germany invaded the Soviet Union.

In 1973, U.S. President Richard Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed a pledge to try to avoid nuclear war.

In 1977, former U.S. Attorney General John Mitchell entered a federal prison for Watergate crimes. He was released for medical reasons 19 months later.

In 2011, reputed former Boston crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger, indicted in 19 homicides, was captured in Santa Monica, Calif., ending a 16-year manhunt. Bulger was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2012, accused child-molester Jerry Sandusky, a former Penn State assistant football coach, was convicted on 45 sex-abuse charges. He was sentenced to up to 60 years in prisoned and died in 2018.

In 2019, a seven-story building under construction in Cambodia collapsed, killing two dozen construction workers sleeping inside.

A thought for the day: "You can't get spoiled if you do your own ironing." -- American actor Meryl Streep