How to Remove Wasps | 3 Actionable Solutions to Get Rid of Them

Don’t be fooled by the seemingly harmless name: Kissing bugs, also known as assassin bugs, carry diseases that can affect humans when the bite is scratched, allowing the bacteria to enter the skin. While these bugs help by eating other insects that invade your garden, it may not be worth keeping them around since they also feed on humans. These bugs get their moniker from their tendency to bite around the eyes and mouth, so it’s essential to find ways to keep these pesky, nocturnal insects out of your house. A kissing bug bite isn’t harmful to everyone who’s bitten, but there are still risks of infection from venom or feces left behind. If you live in the warm southern region of the country, it’s likely you’ve seen these insects and want to know how to get rid of kissing bugs.