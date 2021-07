As smartphones have grown larger and larger, there has been an outcry from a section of people who have demanded a return of smaller, more pocketable handsets. These reasons range from the nostalgic to the practical. With the iPhone 12 Mini in 2020, Apple complied. The company released a powerful phone that takes everything the iPhone 12 offers and shrinks it down to the size of the iPhone 5S, which is positively tiny by today’s standards. It performed well in reviews, with our review noting that this was “a fully capable modern iPhone in a size that doesn’t challenge your hand.” It was also the cheapest of the iPhone 12-series. It was, sadly, the worst-performing seller, too.