Microsoft has added many new features to Windows 11, one of them is to minimize windows when the monitor is disconnected. You can use this feature to manage the multitasking roles in the new OS. This feature is enabled by default, helps in clearing the display space, and minimizes the Windows when the monitor is on sleep. However, it is completely optional, which means you can choose to keep it or not just by making the right selection of Settings. This article will guide you on how to enable and disable minimize windows when the monitor is disconnected.