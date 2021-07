Motorola is preparing to launch its second-gen Edge series flagships in the coming months. Multiple leaks over the past few months have suggested that there will be three models of the upcoming Motorola Edge 20 lineup. The devices are reportedly codenamed Berlin (Berlin NA for North America), Kyoto, and PStar. Some details about their camera specifications have also been revealed in the past. A major leak has now bared it all as far as their key specs are concerned. The latest Motorola Edge 20 leak comes courtesy of reliable tipster Evan Blass, aka @evleaks.