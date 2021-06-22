Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Only God knows the future

By Billy Graham
Brunswick News
 17 days ago

I go to church often, but I also read my horoscope. It helps me know what to watch out for each day, and I search out how many days out of the year it actually predicts the future right. Is reading the horoscope so bad, and is it part of the occult?

thebrunswicknews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Only God Knows#God
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astrology
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
Distractify

Gladys Knight Found Mormonism Late in Life

The iconic Gladys Knight is an undeniable musical force. The talented singer — often referred to as the "Empress of Soul" — is a seven-time Grammy winner known for hits that span over three decades. Article continues below advertisement. And while people are familiar with Gladys’s music, many fans don’t...
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Forgot to Turn Off the Sound of His Phone in Church

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a man who got criticized for interrupting a church sermon. The man's ringtone went off, causing distraction. A man was very embarrassed after his ringtone went off during a church sermon. The man's phone caused an unexpected interruption amongst the congregation. After prayers, the man got...
ReligionGainesville.com

'Walk by faith, not by sight'

Greetings and blessings in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I want to begin by saying that we are in a season where we are seeing things that we probably thought we would never see or even imagine. Some of the things we see can sometimes extremely overwhelm us, depress us, confuse us and even torment us if we allow it to.
ReligionWashington Post

I’m a gay, Christian pediatrician and have no doubt: Jesus would reject anti-trans laws

Terrance Weeden is a pediatrician who provides medical care to adolescents and young adults of all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations in Chicago. “What would Jesus do?” This slogan has been used by Christians for decades, serving as a reminder to act in the way Jesus did (and would today) by showing love, mercy, compassion and kindness. When I was a child, this phrase was meaningful to me as I struggled to reconcile my Christianity with my sexuality. I tried to “pray the gay away” while taking comfort in the knowledge that Jesus would love me as I was.
Religionosceolaiowa.com

Who are the “Chosen People” NOW?

This old question takes new relevance as violence again erupts in the “City of Peace”, Jeruselam. The holy book of Christians, the Bible, is divided into two parts because God’s relationship with mankind is divided into two parts: the Old Testament or Covenant, thousands of years of Abraham’s relationship consisting of bloody sacrifices and strict behavior according to Mosaic law.
ReligionMartinsville Reporter-Times

Taking a deeper look at Psalm 13

While celebrating the fourth of July, along with all the concerts, family outings, sporting events, and fireworks, will we be taking the time to appreciate how our country attained its freedom? What happens when we take our freedoms for granted? We could actually lose the freedoms which we cherish, as some of our freedoms have already been taken away.
Religionftc.co

Deacons: A Book Review

Deacons are the guys who fire the pastor when he does something stupid, right?. Depending on what church you are a part of you might have very different perspectives on what a “deacon” is. Whatever your view is, if you are tempted to think that the role of deacons is something relatively yawn-worthy, something on par with organizing church yard sales or pointless committee meetings, Matt Smethurst would like to change your mind.
Religionekalakaeagle.com

Conversations with God

You know, Lord, a friend mentioned that she and several friends had a difficult time trying to go to sleep. Taking pills didn’t help, neither did going to bed early or working late. ‘J.J.’ smiled and said, “You wanna hear how I DO IT?” Of course, they wanted to hear. She mentioned that she’d read somewhere about reciting the alphabet – like WHAT? So, struggling with some depression, she thought she would give that a try. But – what was it she was going to alphabetize; she tried naming some family and friends and that did seem to help a few nights but then she thought about a trip she had recently taken and knowing that the ABC method actually did give her a different mindset, she thought to give that a try.
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Children of God

Follow God’s example, therefore, as dearly loved children and walk in the way of love. Ephesians 5:1–2 I once spoke at a secular conference for childless couples. Heartbroken over their infertility, many attendees despaired at their future. Having walked the childless path too, I tried to encourage them. “You can have a meaningful identity without becoming parents,” I said. “I believe you are fearfully and wonderfully made, and there’s new purpose for you to find.”
Religionmaryvilleforum.com

Looking for God

A few hobbies I like to do include fishing and golf. I tend to be a much better fisherman than golfer, nevertheless I enjoy both activities. I find it interesting that I can take either of these two hobbies and find all sorts of analogies within them about the Heavenly Father’s plan of salvation. As I thought about this, I wondered if it was the same way for others and activities they liked to do. I found that almost every individual that I talked to that had hobbies could, without much effort, make links to their activity and some sort of aspect of God’s plan.
Religiongoodmenproject.com

You Don’t Need ‘God’ to Know You Are the Beauty in Life

Good people who still identify as religious do not like their religion’s authoritarianism, which they can clearly sense. But they may still not leave, despite all that bullying—until their eyes clear and they come to understand that God is a projection. That may prove the key that unlocks the exit door.
Religionhuntingdondailynews.com

You are not God

There are more often than not mixed feelings when we hear about Christ as Lord, than if we had mentioned Christ as Savior. Even nowadays, the mention of Christ as Savior has grown in offense because of its necessary implication that individuals need to be saved from something or someone (which they do). But the Lordship of Christ comes as a most undesirable dynamic of Christianity, especially in our modern context. People love Christ as our great High Priest who prays for us and covers our offenses by His broken body and shed blood. People are far less affectionate about Christ as our great King.
ReligionTimes News

Return to God

We live in a world against God; we need to get back to God and his guidance. Psalm 119:105: Your word is lamp unto my feet and a light to my path (life). When the people came out of slavery in Egypt, through the Red Sea, they lost faith and did not believe. If they had kept the faith, they’d have reached the Promised Land a lot sooner. Instead they were left wandering 40 years in the wilderness!
Religionphelpscountyfocus.com

God knows, and the bible tells us so

One day last week while I was driving home from work, I was listening to some gospel songs; and the same reoccurring theme popped out of the lyrics, “God knows everything you’re going through." But how do we know that God always knows and controls everything?. How do we know...
Religionelizabethton.com

No Christian is perfect

Dear Rev. Graham: I have many friends who are not Christians because they say Christians are hypocritical. I do not think of myself this way, but how can I be sure that I am not keeping others from coming to Christ? — D.C. Dear D.C.: No one who is a...
ReligionGreenville Herald-Banner

SOMETHING TO CONSIDER: Only God worthy of worship

We’ve been turning the TV to one of the radio stations at work recently. For me, it’s mainly more background noise to go along with the not-so-quiet humming of computers that surround me. However, there is one song often played on this modern country station whose lyrics made my ears...
Religionnewsbrig.com

All you need to know about the God of Contracts

Genshin Impact has a story that weaves together gods, monsters, and humanity in a tale that spans the world of Teyvat and its rulers. The God of Contracts ‘Morax’, or as players likely know him, Zhongli is the Geo Archon and the God of the Earth, controlling the very ground itself.
Religionelizabethton.com

Nowhere in the Constitution do the words ‘Separation of Church and state’ exist

Today’s America has come under attack from all different directions. From the media, to special interest groups, everyone is clamoring to figure where America fits into the world. And in reality it doesn’t nor is it supposed to. We were created to stand apart, and one aspect of that is the Constitution. How many times have we as Americans heard the title phrase spoken in the media. It is usually used to take something away from us, or just simply to try and win an argument. Well it was used to take prayer out of our schools and in the process weaken our school systems. It was used to remove the Ten Commandments from government buildings, but is it really in the Constitution? Is this one phrase that so many wield like a sword apart of our heritage? And does anyone really care anymore? Or are we content with just letting God be removed from America altogether?
Religionftc.co

Is God for Us?

We live in an ego-centric society, which has saturated our churches and our faith. We have been programmed to think about ourselves. Most patterns in our lives are somehow tied to serving “me and my needs,” “my family,” or “my country.” Think about how much of our giving is tied to that which benefits us? Would we tithe as much if it were not tax-deductible? Would we give more to a building program (from which our kids will benefit) or a poverty program in Indonesia (which benefits me in no way)?

Comments / 0

Community Policy