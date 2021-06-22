Australia to challenge UNESCO's Great Barrier Reef proposal

In the framework of the implementation of the World Heritage Convention, the Rwandan National Commission for UNESCO organized in Huyé from 9 to 11 June 2021, with the technical and financial support of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, a national technical consultation to raise awareness on the importance of this Convention and to elaborate a roadmap for the preparation of the nomination file of Nyungwe National Park (NNP) on the World Heritage List. Rwanda received initial international assistance in 2020 to update its Tentative List, which contributed to the addition of Nyungwe National Park in February 2021.