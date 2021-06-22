Cancel
Non-Life or Property & Casualty Insurance Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening | AXA, AIG, Aegon, Allstate

Las Vegas Herald
 16 days ago

The " Non-Life or Property & Casualty Insurance - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are State Farm, Zurich, Nationwide, Allianz, UnitedHealth Group, USAA, AIA, Chubb, Berkshire Hathaway, AXA, AIG, Aegon, Allstate, Ping An Insurance, Progressive, Farmers, Liberty Mutual, Travelers, Prudential plc & China Life Insurance Company Limited. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.

