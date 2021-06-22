Cancel
Cottage Grove, OR

Live Music with Jesse Lawton

By EDN-Staff Contributor
Enjoy great live music show on the outdoor stage in the courtyard of Covered Bridge Brewing Group on Main St in Cottage Grove. Grab a beer and bring your friends to the show. Brought to you by Fair Family Radio and Pedal Power Music, with the support of local business sponsors.

