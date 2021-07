EUGENE – It is a clean sweep of All-America honors for Aaron Zavala. D1Baseball named Zavala a first-team selection as the designated hitter on Monday. The D1Baseball honor made it six All-America honors for Zavala. He also earned first-team recognition from the ABCA, Baseball America, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers of America (NCBWA) and Perfect Game while claiming Collegiate Baseball second-team accolades. The Ducks outfielder is just the second Oregon D1Baseball All-American, joining David Peterson (2017) who was a first-team pick. Zavala and Peterson are also the only two Ducks ever to claim six different All-America honors in the same season. Zavala earned five first-team and one second-team honor, while Peterson claimed five first-team and one third-team selection.