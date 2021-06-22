2021 Ford Transit Gains New Avalanche Gray Color: First Look
The 2021 Ford Transit lineup adds three new colors to its roster: Abyss Gray, Carbonized Gray, and Avalanche Gray. Here’s our first look at the Avalanche Gray option. Assigned order code DR, Avalanche Gray is a metallic color and is one of ten available hues on the 2021 Transit. The Avalanche Gray option costs $200 and is available on the five variants of the 2021 Ford Transit lineup, including Crew Van, Passenger Van, Cargo van, Cutaway, and Chassis Cab.fordauthority.com