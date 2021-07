Plugin Boutique has announced a sale on Gatey Watey, offering a 60% discount on the gate audio effect plugin by Boz Digital Labs for a limited time. Gatey Watey has one feature that we believe every gate should have; frequency selective attenuation. What this means, is that you can tell Gatey Watey to only attenuate the high frequencies (or the low frequencies, if you’re into that sort of thing) when the input drops below the threshold. This turns out to be super powerful when it comes to gating drums, electric guitars, or pretty much anything that requires a gate. For example, if you want to cut the high hat bleed out of a snare without killing the ring of the snare, Gatey Watey is your man. Do you want your distorted guitars to ring out without without your neighbor’s fluorescent light collection blaring through your pickups? Gatey Watey to the rescue.