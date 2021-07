One of the joys of covering Roma's women team since its inception in the summer of 2018 has been tracking the growth of this project. From that initial summer when, quite frankly, we had no idea Roma was joining Serie A Femminile to our awkward preview of their first match—when we really only had a trace understanding of the team, the players, and the league—to the 2019 signings of World Cup heroes Manuela Giugliano and Andressa to the club's 2021 Coppa Italia conquest, the Giallorosse have exhibited tremendous growth on and off the pitch over the past three years.