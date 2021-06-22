Investing in quality health care
Again and again, we have heard from Gov. Tony Evers that the only way to fund our health care priorities was through welfare expansion. He proposed a massive $91 billion budget that would have put 90,000 more people on government-run programs and imposed over $1 billion in taxes on families and businesses. For the second time since Evers took office, Republicans have passed a health care budget that proves you don’t have to do either of these things to make significant investments in health care. We approved a budget that invests hundreds of millions more in our healthcare system without expanding welfare or raising taxes.www.wdtimes.com