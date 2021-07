Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters announced at their recent board council meeting, they have organized a new “Living to Serve” perennial sponsorship opportunity. This sponsorship will provide businesses and individuals the fortuity to support the FFA students and alumni and supporters chapters throughout the state. Wisconsin will use the funds generated with this new sponsorship level to expand on its current programs, which already include grants, scholarships and leadership training. Having perennial sponsors will allow the organization to know that they will have that continued support in upcoming years to help build ideas and projects.