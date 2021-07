CUSTOMER SERVICE: (800) 708-7311 EXT. 236. Today's Sound Off is about scammers who are getting too clever:. Dear Heloise: Today I received an email with a notice that someone had tried to use my account to place an order online with one of America's largest retailers. Supposedly it came from an overseas country and was for a substantial amount. The notice said to click on the box below and I would be taken to their headquarters where they would straighten all this out. I was skeptical. Instead, I called the customer service of the company, and sure enough, it turned out that the email was from scammers.