Wellness: Career success starts when you step out of your comfort zone

As the saying goes, if you love your job, you’ll never work a day in your life. Sarah Patterson did not set out to have the career she has fallen in love with but she is grateful for it every day. Her journey began when she enrolled as a student at TBCC and learned she had to take PE classes to meet the degree requirements. Through a local partnership, she was able to take those classes at the Tillamook YMCA. As Sarah recalls, “I signed up for the Step & Sculpt class. It was really hard. I weighed 250 pounds and I couldn’t even get through the first 10 minutes of class without having to stop and take a break.” Committed to her education goals, Sarah stuck it out and attended the class three days a week for the entire term despite the challenge.