Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tillamook County, OR

Wellness: Career success starts when you step out of your comfort zone

tillamookheadlightherald.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the saying goes, if you love your job, you’ll never work a day in your life. Sarah Patterson did not set out to have the career she has fallen in love with but she is grateful for it every day. Her journey began when she enrolled as a student at TBCC and learned she had to take PE classes to meet the degree requirements. Through a local partnership, she was able to take those classes at the Tillamook YMCA. As Sarah recalls, “I signed up for the Step & Sculpt class. It was really hard. I weighed 250 pounds and I couldn’t even get through the first 10 minutes of class without having to stop and take a break.” Committed to her education goals, Sarah stuck it out and attended the class three days a week for the entire term despite the challenge.

www.tillamookheadlightherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tillamook County, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
County
Tillamook County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Step Out#Comfort Zone#Tbcc#Pe#The Tillamook Ymca#The Step Sculpt#Zumba#Group Fitness#Y#Covid#Tillamook County Wellness#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Weight Loss
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens as it passes over northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla., July 7 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Elsa was weakening as it passed over northern Florida on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, apparently sparing the state from some of the serious harm authorities had braced for. It had strengthened to a hurricane, the first of the...
AccidentsABC News

Firefighters douse ship that exploded at major port in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Firefighting boats on Thursday poured cascades of water on a container ship that had erupted in a fiery explosion at Dubai's main port the previous night, rocking the commercial hub of the United Arab Emirates. Satellite images captured by Planet Labs Inc. and analyzed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy