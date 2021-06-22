Cancel
Jefferson, WI

Schamens awarded 4-H scholarship

By Diane Graff
Watertown Daily Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON — The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation awarded Valorie Schamens of Jefferson a $1,000 T.L. Bewick Memorial Scholarship. Schamens has been a member of the Jefferson Boosters 4-H Club since 2014, and served as president of her club. Her Harry Potter quilt won a blue ribbon at state fair, and she notes that the quilt took over 120 hours to complete. She participated in many service projects with her club, notably baking for the food pantry and creating military care packages.

