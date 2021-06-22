Focus on the Family, Becoming a father

Q: I grew up without a dad. Now I'm married and my wife is expecting our first child. I'm feeling anxious and unprepared. What does it take to be a good father?. Jim: I can relate. That was me. That is me. Being a dad is tough enough regardless. But the job seems especially daunting for guys like us whose fathers were physically or emotionally absent. We understand -- perhaps in ways other men can't -- just how important it is for boys to have a healthy male role model in their lives.