Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

District Court 18-3-03 062221

Clarion News
 16 days ago

LJeffrey Charles Gadley, 32, Cranberry. Charged with two counts of making terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor, May 29 in Ashland Township. Filed by state police Tpr. Brian R. Tanner. lFranklin A. Brickey, 55, Shippenville. Charged with burglary, a first-degree felony; criminal trespass, a third-degree felony; and two counts of summary...

www.theclarionnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#District Court#Knox Borough#Keystone School District#Ltidus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
LawPosted by
Albany Business Review

Court records Leads - June 18, 2021

Discover if your customers, suppliers or competition are involved in litigation. Uncover any lawsuits or judgments that may put your business at risk, while also using the data to gain a competitive edge. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
Wheaton, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 18...

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 18TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COUNTY OF DUPAGE - WHEATON, ILLINOIS CSMC 2018-RPL1 TRUST; Plaintiff, vs. ETHEL DONAHUE; Defendants, 19 CH 1038 NOTICE OF SALE PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure entered in the above entitled cause Intercounty Judicial Sales Corporation will on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., Main Lobby, DuPage County Sheriff's Office, 501 North County Farm Road, Wheaton, Illinois 60189, sell to the highest bidder for cash, the following described mortgaged real estate: Commonly known as 85 Glen Hill Drive, Glendale Heights, IL 60139. P.I.N. 02-34-308-010. The improvement on the property consists of a single family residence. If the subject mortgaged real estate is a unit of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Condominium Property Act. Sale terms: 10% down by certified funds, balance within 24 hours, by certified funds. No refunds. The property will NOT be open for inspection. For information call Mr. Matthew C. Abad at Plaintiff's Attorney, Kluever Law Group, 225 West Washington Street, Chicago, Illinois 60606. (312) 236-0077. SPS000221-19FC1 INTERCOUNTY JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION intercountyjudicialsales. com I3171110 (4565760) , posted 06/25/2021.
Pennsylvania Statepennrecord.com

U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania: Actions Taken on June 28

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity on June 28 in the suits below:. In Matthew Whitfield against Aidan J Dolan, Brian G Sweeney, Broadway Sub Inc., Charles F. Dolan, Hank J Ratner, James L. Dolan, Joel M Litvin, John L Sykes, Joseph J Lhota, Joseph M. Cohen, Kristin A Dolan, MSG Networks Inc., Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., Paul J Dolan, Stephen Mills, Thomas C Dolan and William J. Bell: 'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number 0313-15219376.), Filed By Matthew Whitfield. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Designation Form)(grabar, Joshua)'
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CrimeOnline

Pennsylvania mom busted for making 2 little daughters sell drugs: Prosecutor

A Pennsylvania woman was arraigned on Thursday for allegedly being involved in a drug trafficking ring that entailed her daughters selling drugs. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that Suleyka Santiago, 34, took over her boyfriend’s illicit drug operation after he was arrested in October for selling counterfeit Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. A confidential informant reportedly first made contact with Santiago in June and they arranged to meet at a location where she was to provide 30mg oxycodone pills.
Clarion, PAClarion News

State police 070821

All information contained in the following police reports is taken directly from official state police releases, unless otherwise noted. CLARION Troopers from the Clarion barracks issued 348 traffic law violation citations between July 2 and 5 in Clarion County. At District Judge Duane Quinn's office, 119 citations were filed during...
Public SafetyHerald Democrat

Eastern District takes on white supremacist prison gang

Three individuals connected to the Aryan Circle prison gang have pleaded guilty to federal violations. Anthony Levi Cochran, 39, of Bullard, pleaded guilty today to charges related to an October 2016 violent assault in the Eastern District of Texas. Specifically, he admitted to assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering, as well as conspiracy to sell firearms to a convicted felon. Cochran committed the assault as part of his membership in the AC.
Louisiana StateKSLA

Mansfield police dispatcher arrested for malfeasance in office

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Louisiana State Police, a Mansfield Police Department dispatcher has been arrested for malfeasance in office. Officials say the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division-Bossier Field Office (CID-BFO) received a complaint alleging that Destiny Allen, 23, was unlawfully accessing law enforcement sensitive information by utilizing the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and the Louisiana Law Enforcement Telecommunications System (LLETS).
Philadelphia, PAwdadradio.com

PHILADELPHIA MAN INVOLVED IN DRUG TRAFFICKING SENTENCED IN FEDERAL COURT

A Philadelphia man involved in the Philadelphia-to-Indiana County Drug Trafficking Network was sentenced earlier today in federal court. Court documents report that 29-year-old Malik Byers will serve 70 months in prison along with four years of supervised release for charges of distributing drugs and money laundering in connection with the trafficking of multiple substances – including methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine.
Kentucky Statemountain-topmedia.com

Magoffin man charged under Kentucky’s bestiality law

ROYALTON, Ky. — Kentucky’s bestiality law has only been around for two years, and now a Magoffin County man has been charged under it. Willy Wireman, 35, of Royalton, was arrested last week and charged with sexual crimes against animals. He was arrested after a neighbor complained about him allegedly committing bestiality with his dog, and a police officer responding to the complaint allegedly caught him in the act.
Portsmouth, VAPosted by
13News Now

Portsmouth woman pleads guilty to using 30+ prisoners' information to get unemployment benefits

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth woman pleaded guilty in court to using personal information from 31 prisoners to fraudulently get $300,000 in unemployment benefits. Raj Parekh is the acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. In a Thursday press release, he said Mary Landon Benton, 38, was using information from people in three correctional facilities to collect this money.
Public Safetybitcoin.com

FBI Seizes 800 Beverly Hills Safety Deposit Boxes With $86M, Attorneys Claim Fed's Raid 'Unconstitutional'

The Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) is under fire for an alleged unconstitutional seizure of 800 safety deposit boxes in Beverly Hills. According to reports, the FBI confiscated $86 million in cash, jewelry, and thousands of gold and silver bars. Box holders and their lawyers are calling out the federal law enforcement agency for lacking sufficient proof that the boxes held evidence of being tied to specific crimes.
POTUSWashington Post

Grandmother jailed after not answering her phone during class is ordered released from prison sentence

A 76-year-old woman who was taken back into custody last month after not answering calls during a computer class from officials was ordered released Tuesday. After serving 16 years in federal facilities for dealing heroin, Gwen Levi moved to Baltimore to live with her 94-year-old mother, build relationships with her sons and grandchildren, and volunteer at prisoner-advocacy organizations as she searched for a job. She was one of about 4,500 prisoners allowed to serve their sentences at home as the coronavirus swept through federal prisons, killing 240 prisoners and four Federal Bureau of Prisons staff members.

Comments / 0

Community Policy