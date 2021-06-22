District Court 18-3-03 062221

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 18TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COUNTY OF DUPAGE - WHEATON, ILLINOIS CSMC 2018-RPL1 TRUST; Plaintiff, vs. ETHEL DONAHUE; Defendants, 19 CH 1038 NOTICE OF SALE PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure entered in the above entitled cause Intercounty Judicial Sales Corporation will on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., Main Lobby, DuPage County Sheriff's Office, 501 North County Farm Road, Wheaton, Illinois 60189, sell to the highest bidder for cash, the following described mortgaged real estate: Commonly known as 85 Glen Hill Drive, Glendale Heights, IL 60139. P.I.N. 02-34-308-010. The improvement on the property consists of a single family residence. If the subject mortgaged real estate is a unit of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by subsection (g-1) of Section 18.5 of the Condominium Property Act. Sale terms: 10% down by certified funds, balance within 24 hours, by certified funds. No refunds. The property will NOT be open for inspection. For information call Mr. Matthew C. Abad at Plaintiff's Attorney, Kluever Law Group, 225 West Washington Street, Chicago, Illinois 60606. (312) 236-0077. SPS000221-19FC1 INTERCOUNTY JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION intercountyjudicialsales. com I3171110 (4565760) , posted 06/25/2021.