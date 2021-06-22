Cancel
Clarion, PA

German earns CHAMP award

Clarion News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARION - Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Calvin German as March's Student Athletes of the Month. Calvin is a senior at Clarion Area High School where he has participated in basketball, football and baseball. Calvin is Vice President of Student Council and his class, a member of National Honor Society, and participated in the musical, "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying." Calvin's future plans include attending Juniata to play both football and basketball and earn a degree in either medicine or business.

