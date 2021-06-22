AirBuddy 2.4 includes alerts for when your accessory's battery is running low
AirBuddy 2.4 is now available for download. The update will alert you when your batteries are running low and more. Popular accessory monitoring app AirBuddy has a big new update out that includes a new feature that will alert users when their batteries are running low. The app, which was originally designed to make it easier to connect to AirPods, can track the battery of Apple's AirPods lineup as well as iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches. and other Apple accessories.www.imore.com