AirTag is a New Year's resolution assistant in waiting—trying to help you stay more organized and never lose your keys again. But, in its raw form, the small, slick disc still needs a way to be attached to the item you want to track. I got my hands on a few of the first AirTag accessories to see what they were actually like. In some instances, the AirTag case can be more than the $29 Apple AirTag itself. Are these accessories worth their price?