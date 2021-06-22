Ryan Specialty Group Registers with SEC for IPO up to $100M

TORONTO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Specialty Foods Group Income Fund (the "Fund") announced today that it will be making a final distribution as a return of capital to the unitholders of the Fund in the amount of Cdn.$3.25 million, representing a distribution per unit of approximately Cdn.$0.16 (the "Distribution"), based upon their being 20,125,000 outstanding units. This amount represents the balance of the net cash proceeds that have been held in trust by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., LIT and that were received from the previously completed sale of Specialty Foods Group, LLC ("SFG") including after the deductions referred to below. The Fund has received all proceeds arising from the sale of SFG, including after taking into account all post-closing adjustments. It is anticipated that the final distribution will be made by the Fund through the facilities of CDS on or about July 20, 2021 to holders of record on July 12, 2021.