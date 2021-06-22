Cancel
Ryan Specialty Group Registers with SEC for IPO up to $100M

Insurance Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago-based specialty wholesale brokerage Ryan Specialty Group has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of up to $100 million. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Upon...

