BFI appoints inaugural head of UK Global Screen Fund

By Ben Dalton
Screendaily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British Film Institute (BFI) has appointed former All3Media and Endemol Shine executive Denitsa Yordanova as head of the recently-launched UK Global Screen Fund. Starting on July 12, Yordanova will lead the promotion, delivery and growth of the Fund, which is operating initially on a one-year pilot. She will report to BFI director of industry and international affairs Neil Peplow, and will work closely with the UK government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bfi#Uk#Creative Europe#Bfi#Uk Global Screen Fund#All3media#Evp#Endemol Shine Group#The Guardian#The European Union#European
