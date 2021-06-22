BFI appoints inaugural head of UK Global Screen Fund
The British Film Institute (BFI) has appointed former All3Media and Endemol Shine executive Denitsa Yordanova as head of the recently-launched UK Global Screen Fund. Starting on July 12, Yordanova will lead the promotion, delivery and growth of the Fund, which is operating initially on a one-year pilot. She will report to BFI director of industry and international affairs Neil Peplow, and will work closely with the UK government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).www.screendaily.com