Review! – F9 – Fast and the Furious 9

It really is amazing that we’ve accepted the Fast & Furious franchise going this far for this long. We’re 20 years into the adventures of Dominic Toretto and his band of beefy car boosters, though stealing or racing cars have not been the focus of this franchise for the last five entries. In the 10 years since the franchise-reset Fast Five turned the Toretto gang into international bandits, the world has wholeheartedly accepted these engine-revving rogues evading tanks, driving out of airplanes, hopping between skyscrapers, and blowing-up nuclear submarines. Of course all of these things were executed in the most nonsensical ways possible, but audiences were so impressed with the sheer audacity of it all that they let it slide. The franchise has been so brazen with its stunts, story beats, and timeline retconning that it’s almost respectable. And just when you think the whole machine finally runs out of gas, there’s seemingly always one more gear shift it can pull out of its ass. Enter F9: The Fast Saga.