No matter how fast technology develops, there’s one thing that we’ll probably never be able to get enough of – storage space on our Macs!. Hard drives quickly seem to fill up with junk that starts to slow everything down, until your once-fast Mac is crawling along. Worse still, if you are installing an OS update like Big Sur you may find you don’t have enough free space to do so. Luckily, there are several simple ways to clean up your Mac, reclaim that precious drive space, and ultimately free up Mac storage.