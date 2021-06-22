2021 MLB Draft Scouting Report: Kahlil Watson

Overlooked and underrated, Cincinnati DE Myjai Sanders has the makings of an NFL Draft riser, as his scouting report details. The Cincinnati Bearcats were one of college football’s best stories last season. Almost single-handedly, the Bearcats took steps toward legitimizing the Group of Five. Luke Fickell’s squad ended the American season undefeated, won the conference championship, then took SEC juggernaut Georgia right to the wire in the Peach Bowl. Cincinnati finished the year ranked eighth, and with many of their core players returning, they’ll look to improve on that number in 2021. Cincinnati DE and NFL Draft prospect Myjai Sanders is one key part of that returning class, and as his scouting report shows, he has the tools to keep making an impact on Sundays.