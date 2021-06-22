Cancel
Kentucky State

KSP in Operation SafeDRIVE

wvlkam.com
 9 days ago

(KSP)– Kentucky State Police (KSP) Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers will be participating in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Operation SafeDRIVE (Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement) from June 22-24. This enforcement campaign targets unsafe driving behavior that often leads to crashes involving passenger cars and commercial vehicles. It complements national efforts to educate all drivers on how to share the roads safely with large trucks.

www.wvlkam.com
