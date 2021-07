A strike against U.S. and allied forces in Syria has raised new concerns about an escalating cycle of violence with Tehran. Iranian, Russian and Syrian state media claimed Tuesday a rocket attack the previous night against a U.S. base occupying an oil field in eastern Syria had wounded several of the special operations forces there, including members of the Kurdish peshmerga who were among the most potent ground fighters in the American-led war against the Islamic State group. The attack came a day after a U.S. aerial strike against weapons and drone facilities in Syria and Iraq operated by pro-Iranian militia groups known as the Popular Mobilization Units, which said four of its fighters were killed.