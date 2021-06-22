Germany must confront China on human rights despite trade, says industry

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Germany needs an honest discussion about how to deal with trading partners such as China and must not duck confrontation if red lines on human rights are crossed, the head of the influential BDI industry association said on Tuesday. China has become Germany’s most important trading partner...

POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Congress and the European Parliament must work together to counter China

An alignment of views between the U.S. and its European allies on how to deal with China could help create a united front, making it more difficult for Beijing to engage in unfair trade practices that harm Western businesses and consumers. However, to be effective such a front needs to include not only governments, but also legislatives bodies, especially at this historic juncture which sees lawmakers on the two sides of the Atlantic adopting initiatives to contain China.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Xi says sound China-Czech ties accord with trend of times

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday evening that maintaining and growing a sound relationship between China and the Czech Republic accords with the trend of the times that calls for peaceful development and win-win cooperation, and meets with the common aspiration of the two peoples.
Foreign Policystlouisnews.net

US attempt to use human rights to mess up Xinjiang: China

Beijing [China], July 8 (ANI): The United States is not able to contain China's development and spread havoc in Xinjiang province under the pretext of protecting human rights, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Wednesday. "US lies and rumors have been exposed by the fact and truth that...
Politicstucsonpost.com

Taiwan vows to defends it sovereignty

Taipei [Taiwan], July 8 (ANI): Vowing to defend its sovereignty, Taiwan urged China to stop military coercion and political oppression against the island. This comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to reunify Taiwan during an event to celebrate the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). On June 1,...
Energy Industry94.3 Jack FM

Indonesia’s surge in COVID-19 cases spreads to coal mining areas

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s biggest coal-producing province of East Kalimantan has recorded a spike in coronavirus cases, with miners among those infected, but so far there has been no disruption to coal operations, a local official said. The Southeast Asian country is the world’s biggest thermal coal exporter and has...
Societyculturemap.com

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents The Genocide of the Uyghurs in China

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In Xinjiang, a region in northwestern China, the Uyghur population is in peril. In recent years, the Chinese government has targeted the Uyghurs, a mostly Muslim ethnic group, in a genocidal campaign, arbitrarily imprisoning more than one million people in internment camps and subjecting others to surveillance, forced labor, and sterilization.
Washington Statedallassun.com

US Military Urges Washington to Heed Warnings on China

WASHINGTON - A top U.S. military intelligence official is voicing concern that key policymakers and lawmakers may not be taking the threat posed by China seriously enough. For much of this year, officials with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies have repeatedly warned about the threat from a rising China, from its growing military might to what they describe as Beijing's ever bolder forays into cyberspace and brazen espionage campaigns.
Politicsraleighnews.net

'China indulging in unrestricted warfare against India'

Washington [US] July 7 (ANI): Two Chinese officers in 1999 put forward different methods to beat the US, these were the methods that could be used by nations that could not compete with the West in terms of military. In their book, Unrestricted Warfare: China's Master Plan to Destroy America,...
IndiaTHE DAILY RECKONING

China: Fragile Giant

I’ve made many visits to China over the past thirty years and have been careful to move beyond Beijing (the political capital) and Shanghai (the financial capital) on these trips. My visits have included Chongqing, Wuhan (the origin of the coronavirus outbreak), Xian, Nanjing, new construction sites to visit “ghost...
Agriculture94.3 Jack FM

Analysis-China’s farmers dump other crops for corn on bumper profit pull

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Chinese farmers have sharply increased corn planting this year to cash in on demand-fuelled record prices, a trend that is likely to cool the country’s recent rampant appetite for imports heading into 2022. The expansion, which comes mainly at the expense of soybeans and other crops including...
PoliticsPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

China's Xi attacks calls for technology blockades

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday attacked calls from some in the U.S. and its allies to limit their dependency on Chinese suppliers and block the sharing of technologies. In a speech to representatives of leftist political parties in more than 100 countries, Xi said China’s...
Businessdallassun.com

China proposes 'Africa Quad' with Germany, France

Beijing [China], July 7 (ANI): China along with Germany and France can together assist in the development of Africa in a "four-party" framework, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed to his European counterparts in a recent online summit. Xi on Monday made the proposal of a quadrilateral cooperation on Africa, in...
Politicsdallassun.com

'Xi anxious to maintain his grip on CCP'

Washington [US], July 7 (ANI): As the 20th national congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is drawing closer, President Xi Jinping is anxious to ensure that no calamity, not even the Coronavirus pandemic and the global pushback, loosens his grip on the party and the party's on the country, a Chinese dissident Jianli Yang said.
ChinaPosted by
The Independent

Ministers urged to boycott 2022 Winter Olympics if China won’t allow human rights probe

Boris Johnson’s ministers and members of the royal family should boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing unless China allows UN investigators to examine alleged human rights abuses, Labour has said.Foreign secretary Dominic Raab and culture secretary Oliver Dowden have been urged to announce a political boycott if Beijing refuses to allow a thorough investigation into alleged atrocities in Xinjiang province.Beijing has strongly denied international claims about the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, despite reports indicating that more than a million people have been arbitrarily detained.Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy and shadow culture secretary Jo Stevens have written to...
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

China tightening grip on Sri Lanka by exploiting position

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 7 (ANI): China is attempting to tighten its grip on Sri Lanka by exploiting the vulnerable situation of the island nation to fulfil its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, according to a think tank. In a special report, think tank Center of Political and Foreign Affairs...

