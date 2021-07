When I mention my family's Friday night ritual in the 1970s to my younger friends, I get knowing snickers and eye rolls when I bring up Donny and Marie. Quaint, silly, you name it. I get the adjectives. But I'm telling you, those kinds of varieties shows were difficult to produce. Sure, they lost their audience by the 1980s, but all that choreography, sketch writing, individual directing tasks? That was a tall order and the iconic siblings and their team pulled it off, week in and week out.