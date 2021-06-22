Cancel
Germany must confront China on human rights despite trade, says industry

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Germany needs an honest discussion about how to deal with trading partners such as China and must not duck confrontation if red lines on human rights are crossed, the head of the influential BDI industry association said on Tuesday. China has become Germany’s most important trading partner...

