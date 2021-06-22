Carmichaels announces middle and high school honor rolls
The following students of Carmichaels middle and high schools have been named to the honor roll of the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year. Highest honors: Cameron Barnhart, Jessi Blasinsky, Anna Conard, Kloee Connelly, Brianna Dulik, Trenton Eddy, Madison Ellsworth, Joel Ferek, Samuel Guesman, Devon Hawkins, Zachary Hillsman, Emma Hyatt, Brady Jones, Kyleigh Kozel, Sydney Kuis, Remmey Lohr, Nicole Ludrosky, Jackson Machesky, Alexandra McGee, Hailey McMillen, Christian Mori, Gavin Pratt, Mia Ranieri, Selena Rex, Alexandra Reynolds, Alizah Roberts, Esther Schmelzlen, Jacob Smith, Katie Swauger, Hunter Voithofer, John Vrona, Bria Whipkey, Joshua Whipkey, Bryan White, Ethan Wilczynski, Matthew Wilczynski.www.heraldstandard.com