Intapp (INTA) Launches 10.5M Share IPO at $25-$28/sh

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Intapp, a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions that enable connected professional and financial services firms, today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 10,500,000 of its common stock. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase from Intapp up to an additional 1,575,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $25.00 and $28.00 per share. Intapp has applied to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "INTA."

www.streetinsider.com
