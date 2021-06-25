Intapp (INTA) Launches 10.5M Share IPO at $25-$28/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI), today announced the pricing of an initial public offering of 2,719,999 units, each consisting of one common share and one Series A warrant to purchase one common share, at a public offering price of $5.00 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $13.6 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 407,999 units, which consists of an aggregate amount of 407,999 common shares and/or Series A warrants to purchase up to 407,999 common shares, at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about July 12, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.