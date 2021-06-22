Cancel
Music

Serbian Roma girl band sings for women's empowerment

By JOVANA GEC
harrisondaily.com
 17 days ago

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Their songs are about “women chained” in abuse witnessed by generations, or teenage brides being forced into marriage by their fathers. And they tell women to seek love, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...

harrisondaily.com
#Serbian#Women Empowerment#Ap
