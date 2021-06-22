Serbian Roma girl band sings for women's empowerment

In this week’s episode, Kendra and Sumaiyya, with special guest Yara (. ), discuss books by Palestinian women writers. Sumaiyya: Every year when I’m thinking of the themes that I’ll be introducing to the podcast, I try to look for something that’s an important historical event. For example, in the past we’ve talked about the Partition of India and Pakistan. My theme, Reading Palestine, was originally meant to be about the Nakba, or the catastrophe, that happened in 1948 when over 700,000 Palestinians were forcibly displaced. And many were massacred when the state of Israel was created. But the fact is that the Nakba is not a historical event; it’s an ongoing ethnic-cleansing project carried out by Israel, which is colonizing the Indigenous Palestinians. And we have actually become witness to this thanks to social media and the brave Palestinians who are risking their lives to record what’s happening in Gaza and Silwan and other occupied regions of Palestine.