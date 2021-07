In October 2022, fans of the James Bond franchise will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Dr. No first being released into theaters – first playing in the UK on October 5, 1962. However, as we wait for No Time To Die to finally make its way to the big screen, there’s still time to celebrate another milestone related to that very special birthday. As it turns out, this week marks the 60th anniversary of the formation of EON Productions, the company that first brought Bond, James Bond to the big screen.