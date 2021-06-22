Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Acute macular neuroretinopathy following COVID-19 vaccination

By Anders Djupesland Bøhler, Marianne Ekornes Strøm, Kjell Ulrik Sandvig, Morten Carstens Moe, Øystein Kalsnes Jørstad
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe complex immunological mechanisms of vaccines bring about an inevitable risk of immune-mediated adverse reactions. Of special interest in this time of epidemic is the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and, in particular, the emerging evidence that the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 adenoviral vector vaccine from AstraZeneca can cause vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). We present the case of a patient who developed an acute paracentral scotoma after having received this vaccine.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novartis#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vitt#Amn#Cas#Oslo University Hospital#University Of Oslo#Anders#Kj#Allergan#Bayer#Roche
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Norway
News Break
Science
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Google
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Developing an oral Covid-19 vaccine

Vaccinating a global population of nearly eight billion people is no easy task. The Covid-19 pandemic, however, has made this logistically complex quandary a necessity for returning to normal life. The need for transport and storage at very low temperatures has made certain candidates, like the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Pharmaceuticalsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Moscow reports shortage of vaccines following jump in Covid cases

MOSCOW, Russia: - Amidst a surge in Covid infections, three Russian regions had to suspend administering COVID-19 vaccinations due to a shortage of doses, local officials said. Russia is currently seeing the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases since January. Authorities have said the jump in Covid cases is due...
Public HealthNature.com

COVID and the brain: researchers zero in on how damage occurs

Growing evidence suggests that the coronavirus causes ‘brain fog’ and other neurological symptoms through multiple mechanisms. You have full access to this article via your institution. How COVID-19 damages the brain is becoming clearer. New evidence suggests that the coronavirus’s assault on the brain could be multipronged: it might attack...
Public HealthScience Daily

Reported cases of myocarditis in younger men following COVID-19 vaccination are rare

Mayo Clinic researchers are taking a close look at rare cases of inflammation of the heart muscle, or myocarditis, in young men who developed symptoms shortly after receiving the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccines. Several recent studies suggest that health care professionals should watch for hypersensitivity myocarditis as a rare adverse reaction to being vaccinated for COVID-19. However, researchers stress that this awareness should not diminish overall confidence in vaccination during the current pandemic.
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

BLACK DOCTORS COVID-19 CONSORTIUM COVID-19 VACCINES AND TESTING

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium (BDCC) will continue distributing coronavirus vaccines to Philadelphia residents in accordance with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. BDCC will continue offering the Pfizer vaccine to individuals 12 years and older; and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 years and older. BDCC will continue home vaccinations to meet the continued demand. Vaccination will occur on the following dates and times listed below. To help eliminate barriers to receiving the vaccine in Philadelphia, Uber is proving a free $50 round-trip ride to anyone wishing to be vaccinated at any BDCC clinic, using Promo Code: 10MVBDC.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Post-Acute COVID-19 Syndrome and the cardiovascular system: What is known?

Am Heart J Plus. 2021 May;5:100025. doi: 10.1016/j.ahjo.2021.100025. Epub 2021 Jun 24. Post-Acute COVID-19 Syndrome (PACS) is defined by persistent symptoms >3-4 weeks after onset of COVID-19. The mechanism of these persistent symptoms is distinct from acute COVID-19 although not completely understood despite the high incidence of PACS. Cardiovascular symptoms such as chest pain and palpitations commonly occur in PACS, but the underlying cause of symptoms is infrequently known. While autopsy studies have shown that the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) rarely causes direct myocardial injury, several syndromes such as myocarditis, pericarditis, and Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome have been implicated in PACS. Additionally, patients hospitalized with acute COVID-19 who display biomarker evidence of myocardial injury may have underlying coronary artery disease revealed by the physiological stress of SARS-CoV-2 infection and may benefit from medical optimization. We review what is known about PACS and the cardiovascular system and propose a framework for evaluation and management of related symptoms.
Public HealthNature.com

Significance of peripheral blood indexes in differential diagnoses of SARS-CoV-2 and New Bunia virus

We aimed to provide a laboratory basis for differential diagnosis of COVID-19 and severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS). Clinical data were collected from 32 COVID-19 patients (2019-nCoV group), 31 SFTS patients (SFTS group) and 30 healthy controls (control group). For each group of hospitalized patients, a retrospective analysis was performed on specific indices, including cytokines, T-lymphocyte subsets, routine blood parameters, C-reactive protein (CRP) and procalcitonin (PCT), and receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves for the indices revealed the differences among groups. Compared with the 2019-nCoV group, the SFTS group had a significantly and greatly decreased counts of WBC, absolute lymphocyte, PLT and absolute CD4+ T lymphocyte (P < 0.05); the IL-6, TNF-α, D-D and PCT levels of the SFTS group were higher than those of the 2019-nCoV group (P < 0.05). Compared with those of the SFTS group, the CRP and FIB levels of the 2019-nCoV group were greatly increased (P < 0.05). The ROC curves showed that area under the curves (AUCs) for FIB, PLT and TNF-α were greater than 0.85, demonstrating high diagnostic value. At the initial stage of SARS-CoV-2 or SFTS virus infection, PLT, FIB and TNF-α have definitive clinical value for the early and differential diagnosis of these two infections.
PharmaceuticalsNIH Director's Blog

Effectiveness of an Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine in Chile

Background: Mass vaccination campaigns to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) are occurring in many countries; estimates of vaccine effectiveness are urgently needed to support decision making. A countrywide mass vaccination campaign with the use of an inactivated severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine (CoronaVac) was conducted in Chile starting on February 2, 2021.
PharmaceuticalsEmporia gazette.com

The Bigger COVID-19 Vaccine Picture

While the American press, British BBC and German DW have focused on Western vaccination rates, there has been nearly no notice that half of the world’s currently administered vaccinations have been by the Chinese SinoVac and SinoPharm vaccines. Both of these vaccines are conventional vaccines using the attenuated coronavirus, just...
HealthNature.com

Author Correction: The randomized ZIPANGU trial of ranibizumab and adjunct laser for macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion in treatment‑naïve patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79051-1, published online 12 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Discussion section. As a result,. “While direct comparisons are not possible, owing to data being analyzed at different time points and in heterogeneous settings, the mean number of injections in...
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Will COVID-19 vaccination enthusiasm last?

Canadian enthusiasm for COVID-19 vaccination is impressive. After repeated lockdowns, long separations from friends and family and economic losses, Canadians are lining up overnight at pop-up clinics and crashing websites with their eagerness to book appointments. Canada is currently a global leader with over 75 per cent of the eligible...
CancerNature.com

Author Correction: SF3B1 as therapeutic target in FLT3/ITD positive acute myeloid leukemia

Despite carefully proofreading our submission, we missed a mistake in the affiliation of Wolfgang Kern, Claudia Haferlach and Torsten Haferlach. Instead of (2) H3 Biomedicine, their affiliation should be (3) MLL Munich Leukemia Laboratory, Munich, Germany. Department of Hematology, Amsterdam University Medical Center, VU University Medical Center, Cancer Center Amsterdam,...
PharmaceuticalsEurekAlert

The Lancet: CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine is safe and protects against disease, interim analysis

Interim data from a phase 3 trial of a COVID-19 vaccine developed in China (CoronaVac) suggests that two doses offer 83.5% protection against symptomatic COVID-19. The preliminary findings, published in The Lancet and presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), indicate that CoronaVac induces a robust antibody response. No severe adverse events or deaths were reported among the more than 10,000 trial participants in Turkey, with most adverse events mild and occurring within 7 days of an injection. However, more research is needed to confirm vaccine efficacy in the long term, in a more diverse group of participants, and against emerging variants of concern.
Public HealthNature.com

A correlate of protection for SARS-CoV-2 vaccines is urgently needed

Recent studies suggest that neutralizing antibodies could serve as a correlate of protection for vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 in humans. Adaptive humoral and cellular immune responses to infection are typically pathogen specific and protect against future reinfection. In vaccines, science has found a way for humans to acquire these protective immune responses without suffering an initial infection. Vaccine-induced immune responses are often multifaceted, but single components such as antibody responses may correlate with the level of protection. In fact, most of the currently accepted correlates of protection are based on antibody measurements1,2. In many cases they may not be the only correlate of protection, but they are often much easier to measure than cellular responses and are therefore more clinically useful. Notably, correlates may differ depending on the endpoint used, such as protection from infection, from disease, from severe disease or from mortality. Two studies, by Khoury et al.3 (published in this issue of Nature Medicine) and Earle et al.4, now connect neutralizing antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 with vaccine efficacy and bring researchers and clinicians closer to having a correlate of protection for vaccines against COVID-19.
Public HealthEurekAlert

A summary of myocarditis cases following COVID-19

Myocarditis-or inflammation around the heart--has been reported in some patients with COVID-19. After searching the medical literature, researchers have now summarized the results of 41 studies describing myocarditis in 42 patients with COVID-19. The analysis, which is published in the International Journal of Clinical Practice, notes that the median age...
Sciencepharmaceuticalintelligence.com

Ramatroban, a Thromboxane A2/TPr and PGD2/DPr2 receptor antagonist for Acute and Long haul COVID-19

While corticosteroids may have a role in about 5% of hospitalized patients who have the cytokine storm, currently there is no effective treatment for mild or moderate COVID and long haul COVID. Massive increase in respiratory and plasma thromboxane A2 (TxA2) plays a key role in thromboinflammation and microvascular thrombosis, while an increase in respiratory and plasma PGD2 potentially suppresses innate interferon response, and acquired Th1 anti-viral response, while promoting a maladaptive type 2, anti-helminthic like immune response. Ramatroban is a potent dual receptor antagonist of Thromboxane A2/TPr and PGD2/DPr2 that has been used in Japan for the treatment of allergic rhinitis for past 20 years (Baynas®, Bayer Japan). We first disclosed use of ramatroban for COVID in a provisional patent application filed on 31st March, 2020; followed by the publication Gupta et al, J Mol Genet Med, 2020.

Comments / 64

Community Policy