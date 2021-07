Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While Prime Day ended at midnight on Tuesday, June 22, Amazon has been secretly revealing sales throughout this past week. So even if you missed out on the sale event, you can still find impressive deals to shop right now. And one of the best home deals to shop is this minimalist writing desk that's even cheaper now than it was on Prime Day at $100 off.