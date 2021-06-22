The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. From eco-friendly tree houses in Bali, to a natural cave lodge in the Ozarks, the pleasurable series showcases some of the many, and varied, properties that people can rent for their post-COVID travels. Some of the episodes are country-specific; others are designed to highlight the more popular trends in short-term rentals. They all highlight what makes each rental, based on the desired experience, a great alternative to a hostel or hotel.www.commonsensemedia.org