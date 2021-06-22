Opinion: Adventure at its best
In recounting any past experiences, none would exceed the passage from Petersburg, Alaska to the old Russian capital of Sitka far out on the frontier of North America. Although Attu Island on the western tip of the Aleutian Islands nearly touches the international date line, a line drawn directly south from Sitka would bisect French Polynesia. One drawn south from Anchorage would pass just east of Honolulu. The two continents reach out toward each other.www.postregister.com